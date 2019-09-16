Rockbridge County mom's sentence suspended after 2016 death of infant daughter

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - The mother who pleaded guilty for her role in the 2016 death of her 4-month-old daughter will not spend any additional time behind bars.

On Monday, Diana Hazelwood was sentenced to two years in a state penitentiary for attempted felony murder, with that time being suspended.

During the hearing, a Rockbridge County judge told her she was free to go.

Hazelwood spent almost two years in jail and was released on bond in March.

Her infant, Charlee Ford, died in April 2016.

The medical examiner's investigation reported the infant's cause of death to be sudden unexpected infant death, or SIDS, with an undetermined manner of death.

Murder charges were dropped against the infant's father, Charles Ford, last month.

