State police arrest two, seize 10 pounds of marijuana in Rockbridge County traffic stop

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A traffic stop on Interstate 81 resulted in two arrests and the seizure of 10 pounds of marijuana, state police said.

At 8:46 a.m. Thursday, a state trooper stopped a southbound 2018 Ford Escape after his radar recorded the crossover traveling at 80 mph in the posted 70 mph zone just north of the Lee Highway 195 exit.

During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper says he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.and during a subsequent search of it, authorities found 10 pounds of marijuana.

Further investigation revealed the two people in the Escape were traveling to Roanoke.

The driver, Whitney Dudley, 23, of Roanoke, was charged with speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Mahvasi Fennell-Owens, 21, of Lexington, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Both were taken to the Rockbridge County Jail, where they were released on bail.

