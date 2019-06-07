3 tractor-trailers, 5 cars involved in I-81 pileup in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving three tractor-trailers and five cars on I-81 in Rockbridge County.

Authorities say the first crash happened around 8:24 a.m. around mile marker 196 and two other crashes happened soon after the first. Three tractor-trailers and five cars were involved.

Several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington, according to state police.

I-81 is currently blocked, but police say one lane will be opened shortly.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

