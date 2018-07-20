The city of Lexington declines grant money to hire school resource officers

ROANOKE, Va. - City leaders in Lexington are returning two state grants that would have funded new school resource officers.

According to City Manager Noah Simon, declining the grant enables the school board and City Council to further discuss the need for these positions in the schools.

The police department applied for the grant earlier this summer but some community members were hesitant about the idea of having armed officers in hallways.

The SROs would be officers from within the police department.



