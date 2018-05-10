Town of Goshen welcomes Kyle Petty Charity Ride

GOSHEN, Va. - The town of Goshen is typically a quiet place but this afternoon it was full of motorcycles as the 24th Annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride came rolling through.

More than 100 bikers are on a 1,200 mile trek that started from Maine and will end in North Carolina. Sightseeing is a benefit, but the ride is for a greater good -- the Victory Junction Camp.

"We've seen about 26,000 kids free of charge at camp. This ride has sent about 8,000 kids to camp totally free of charge," said Kyle Petty.

Goshen Mayor Tim McCraw presented Petty with a key to the town and a donation to the camp -- which allows kids to be kids despite illness, disease, or disability. In its 24-year history, the "Ride Across America" has raised over $18 million dollars.

"I'm so grateful to have this Kyle Petty Group to allow this town to be a part of it and for me myself it's a privilege and an honor to be able to do whatever little bit I was able to do," said McCraw.

Along with Petty are other athletes that support the cause such as former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker. He's been on the ride for more than a decade.

"It was something I wanted to put my heart into and all I have to do is ride a motorcycle which is very easy and I love it," Walker said.

"This is a big family. It is amazing that a lot of the people that I started with 14 years ago are still on the ride," Walker said.

Petty added, "If we can see kids from this area, if someone knows of a child with a chronic or life-threatening illness sees this on TV or sees us ride by and calls camp and that child gets to come, then it's all worth it."

The ride will continue to the Omni Homestead Resort before coming through Franklin County on Friday.

