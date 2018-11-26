One hurt in I-81 wreck involving two tractor-trailers and a minivan

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

State police say one person was hurt in a three-vehicle wreck on I-81 North on Monday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 174 in Rockbridge County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed, and as traffic slowed, another tractor-trailer rear-ended a minivan.

The person in the minivan was taken to Stonewall Jackson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

All lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer wreck is causing a major backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County.

All northbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 174, which is close to the Natural Bridge exit.

As of 8 a.m., there is a 3-mile backup.

Northbound traffic is being detoured off of I-81 North at Exit 168 onto Route 11, then back on at Exit 175.

