Tractor-trailer wreck causes backup on I-81 South in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer wreck is causing a backup on I-81 South in Rockbridge County.

Two tractor-trailers crashed near mile marker 196 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. That's between the Fairfield and Lexington exits.

All southbound lanes are closed in that area and are expected to stay closed for several more hours.

Drivers can detour at exit 200, turn left onto Sterrett Road, and then right onto Route 11. They can rejoin the interstate at exit 195.

There is a 4-mile backup, as of 8:30 a.m.

