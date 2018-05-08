Tye River Fire now 60 percent contained

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - After large growth Friday and continual growth throughout the weekend, the Tye River Fire did not grow in size on Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire, which is burning in both Augusta and Rockbridge counties, remains at about 1,608 acres, including 324 acres of the Saint Mary's Wilderness.

The fire is now 60 percent contained.

About 131 firefighters and support staff, including five hand crews, five wildland engines, two dozers and one helicopter are assigned to combat the fire.

The public is still asked to avoid the area as multiple nearby trails remain closed.

Click here for more information about the fire.

