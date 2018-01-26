VA Senate passes bill requiring consent be taught in high schools

LEXINGTON, Va. - A bill now headed to the Virginia House of Delegates would require high schools to teach about consent as a part of their sexual education curriculum.

Senator Jennifer McClellan introduced Senate Bill 101. It would require high schools in Virginia to teach about the "consequences of nonconsensual sexual activity, conduct or touching." It also gives schools the option to teach about sexting and the dangers of "sending or displaying sexually explicit images."

"You want young folks to grow up knowing that they have a say about what happens with them," said Judy Casteele, executive director of Project Horizon in Lexington. "It's not things that happen to them, but they have choices, and that's what the whole consent legislation is about."

Project Horizon works to reduce domestic, dating and sexual violence in Lexington, Buena Vista and the Rockbridge County communities.

"It's legislation like this, it's hearing from people in charge who say, 'This has to happen' that's going to make a difference," Casteele said.

The bill passed the Senate by a 37-2 vote.

It now moves to the House of Delegates.

