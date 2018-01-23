Virginia on top list of states affected by kidney disease.

SALEM, Va. - There are about 11,000 people in Virginia with kidney disease who need dialysis.

According to employees at Glenver Dialysis center, in Salem, say they are seeing younger patients.

“Most young people aren’t going to the doctor and that goes back to what I was saying it is so important to get those annual physicals,” said dialysis RN Cecilia Kasnick.

Brandon Britt, a dialysis patient in his 20s, did not follow that advice. Doctors diagnosed him with kidney disease two years ago.

“This could have been prevented back in 2007 but I was young and never went back to the doctor,” Britt said.

An annual physical is key in preventing the disease. According to the National Kidney Foundation, there are ways to keep an eye out for it.

A simple urine test can detect kidney disease early. Also, there is a blood test that will show how well your kidneys are operating. Other risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes and older age.

Glenver Dialysis is offering resources to the community to make sure people know what to do if a loved one is diagnosed with kidney disease.

“It’s a no-cost education called Kidney Smart available for anyone who wants to learn more about kidney disease,” said Brian Rodgers regional operations director for Davita Glenver dialysis center.

Doctors say kidney disease often shows no symptoms until it’s too late. So Britt is doing what he can to battle the disease.

“I just think about my kids and my family and what I have to do for them and this (dialysis) is what I have to do for them,” Britt said.





