White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says she was asked to leave from Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Va. - The White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says she was told to leave a Lexington restaurant called "The Red Hen."

Sanders says the restaurant asked her to leave because she works for President Donald Trump.

She posted a tweet to her Press Secretary Twitter page that read:

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those i disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so ..."

Local leaders responded to this situation like Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.

He called the restaurant "bigoted" and "intolerant".

Ben Cline, the Republican running for Virginia's 6th Congressional District, says he apologizes for his hometown.

He adds that whoever told her to leave is from New York, but doesn't identify the person.

