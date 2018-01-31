Local DACA recipients react to State of the Union address

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Across the country, many recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, were watching the State of the Union address intently. Some of them live in our area.

10 News caught up with Eli Salgado in Franklin County, a DACA program recipient whom we spoke with earlier this month. Salgado was watching the State of the Union address alongside two other young women who were also brought to this country as children.

They watched as President Trump spoke about the wall and securing the border and made a brief mention of a proposed path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants. Trump said he wanted to transition to a more merit-based immigration system.

The local DACA recipients want more assurance that they will be protected.

"We're really hoping for some form of security. We've been hearing this and that and we're not really certain what's going to happen to us," said Maria Salazar Avila.

"I just want an answer, an answer so we can get on with our lives," said Karen Rodriguez.

About 15,000 DACA program participants live in Virginia.



