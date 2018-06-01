Local farmers impacted by heavy rain

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Manager Courtney Henderson, of Cave Hill Dairy farm, said since the farm was short on hay and corn last year due to the lack of rain, they were hoping to be able to make up for the loss this year.

But due to this week's heavy rain, they are unable to get into the fields to plant corn or harvest hay.

She said the wet environment is also causing bacteria to grow, so more cows are coming down with digestive infections.

“We’re not getting the dry feed the cows need in order to get their stomachs to actually function properly, so they're coming down with different diseases. We've had vets do surgeries on a couple cows,” Henderson said.

Since workers can't go into the field, they're using last year's hay to feed the cows.

“It will probably hit us by about 5 percent. More of our income will have to go towards our cattle feed,” Henderson said.

Co-owner Sheldon Jamison, of Jamison's Orchard, said some of this season's cherries have been damaged.

“One-third of the cherries were affected by the rain. It caused them to split open. It’s causing them rot problems,” Jamison said.

As far as farmers who produce corn and hay, Henderson said they're all in the same boat.

“It would not surprise me if you see an increase in beef prices,” Henderson said.

