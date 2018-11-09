Local high school graduate, high school volunteers donate 100 coats to children

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Ava is only in kindergarten, But she knows a good jacket when she sees one.

“I like my jacket because it’s new,” Ava said.

They're all new, all 100, thanks to students from Northside High School who helped donate the jackets at Burlington Elementary School.

Jalen Jackson, who plays quarterback for the high school's football team, couldn't wait to help the kids stay warm in the winter.

“It feels good to see the smiles on their faces when they get their new coats,” Jackson said.

Xavier Duckett, founder of the Humble Hustle nonprofit, who also played football for Northside High, started it all.

He wants to do everything he can to give back to the community.

“I couldn't imagine in high school being able to go and give another kid a coat. It just didn't happen. So I think it's amazing,” Duckett said.

Duckett said some of the kids came to school Friday morning without a coat.

“Now they're leaving today with a brand-new coat,” Duckett said.

As the holiday season fast approaches, Duckett said he hopes the community will follow his company's motto, "Give back."

