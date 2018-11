Local hospitals earn top safety ratings

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia is a top three state in the Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade scores from the Leapfrog Group, a national health care patient safety ranking organization, NBC 12 reports.

The state rankings reflect the number of “A” graded hospitals in a given state. In all, 34 Virginia hospitals received “A” grades from Leapfrog.

The latest results show Virginia moving up from number five to number three on the list.

“Virginia’s third place ranking is a testament to the commitment by Virginia hospitals and health systems to prioritize health care quality and patient safety,” said Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton.

The Leapfrog program has been assigning letter grades to general acute care hospitals in the U.S. since 2012. In recent years, Virginia hospitals have consistently scored well in the Leapfrog rankings.

Current “A” rated Virginia hospitals include:

Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Campus (HCA Virginia)

CJW Medical Center – Johnston-Willis Campus (HCA Virginia)

Clinch Valley Medical Center (LifePoint Health)

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Inova Fairfax Hospital

Inova Loudoun Hospital

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany (HCA Virginia)

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (HCA Virginia)

LewisGale Medical Center (HCA Virginia)

Lonesome Pine Hospital (Ballad Health)

Mary Washington Hospital

Mountain View Regional Hospital (Ballad Health)

Norton Community Hospital (Ballad Health)

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

Parham Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Retreat Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

Sentara Leigh Hospital

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Sentara Obici Hospital

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA Virginia)

Stafford Hospital (Mary Washington Healthcare)

Virginia Hospital Center

