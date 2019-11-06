Local lawmakers react after Democrats take control of Virginia General Assembly

ROANOKE, Va. - Local lawmakers and elected officials are reacting after Democrats took control of the Virginia General Assembly after more than two decades.

Prior to Tuesday's election, Republicans had a slim majority in both the Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia Senate.

The win gives Democrats control of the legislature and governorship for the first time in 26 years.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement:

"Tonight, the ground has shifted in Virginia government. The voters have spoken, and they have elected landmark Democratic majorities in both the Senate and the House of Delegates. I am proud of my fellow Democrats and inspired by our shared victory. "Since I took office two years ago, we have made historic progress as a Commonwealth. Tonight, Virginians made it clear they want us to continue building on that progress. "They want us to defend the rights of women, LGBTQ Virginians, immigrant communities, and communities of color. They want us to increase access to a world-class education for every child, and make sure no one is forced to go bankrupt because they or a family member gets sick. They want us to invest in clean energy and take bold action to combat climate change. And they want us to finally pass commonsense gun safety legislation, so no one has to fear being hurt or killed while at school, at work, or at their place of worship. "I look forward to working with our new Democratic majority to make these priorities a reality. Together, we will build a stronger, more inclusive, and more just Commonwealth." -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

From U.S. Virginia Senator, Mark Warner:

The Commonwealth spoke loud and clear tonight. This is a victory for everyone who believes in decency, affordable health care, and an economy that works for every Virginian. — Mark Warner 🗳 (@MarkWarnerVA) November 6, 2019

From U.S. Virginia Senator, Tim Kaine:

Incredibly proud to be a Virginian—in a historic election, voters have shown that our Commonwealth values opportunity, safety, justice, and equality for ALL. We #TookTheMajority! Now let's get to work! — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 6, 2019

