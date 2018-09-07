Local mom upset with how day care worker disciplined her 2-year-old boy

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Amy Pemberton has been taking her two-year-old, Logan, to Early Challenges Child Care Center in Christiansburg since he was an infant.

"He's been there since he was 4 months old," Pemberton said.

Due to an incident she saw in a video involving her son, she's now upset and has taken him out of the child care center.

Pemberton admits Logan has had a biting tendency.

“Apparently he had bit that morning at day care,” Pemberton said.

She wasn't pleased with how the situation was handled.

Pemberton said a former day care employee gave her security camera video that shows the incident.

"Lifts him up initially and his hands are in his face and she doesn't like that she wants to look at him eye to eye. She takes his hands down to her side, holds them there above her head,” Pemberton said.

Pemberton said this is the first complaint she's had about the center.

“I have had no problems whatsoever up until this point,” Pemberton said.

Jane Jones, the owner of Early Challenges Child Care Center, gave 10 News a statement that reads in part:

“The other staff members and children in this video have not given their permission nor signed a release for this video to be shown in the media. I have contacted an attorney to review this incident as we take the privacy of the children in our care very seriously.”

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services online database, Early Challenges Child Care Center had 17 inspection violations between Dec. 2013 and Aug. 2018.

Pemberton hopes to find another day care soon.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.