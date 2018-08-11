Local organizations give away 250 new shoes to those in need

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens of people were lined up hours before doors opened for a shoe distribution at the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s G. Wayne Fralin Free Clinic for the Homeless.

For the first time, the Samaritan's Feet organization partnered with the Rescue Mission to give away new shoes and socks to homeless men, women and children.

Volunteers were on hand to wash feet, fit the shoes and offer encouragement to each recipient.

About 250 new shoes were given away.

