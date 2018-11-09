Local veteran hopes more people will come to memorial to support veterans

SALEM, Va. - A local veteran is trying to get volunteers to join him in putting out flags at Sherwood Memorial Park.

Jesse Dibble, a veteran, and his friends spent hours walking around the memorial in the rain putting out flags for the veterans.

Last year, they put out 3,000 flags.

Even if people don't come to the park, Dibble hopes they will come out to any memorial in honor of the veterans this weekend.

“We'd love to see people come out and just show their respect and show their appreciation for their veterans,” Dibble said.

Dibble said that, so far, volunteers have planted flags for about 80 percent of the veterans at Sherwood Memorial Park.

