Virginia schools receive $1.2 million for school security positions

RICHMOND, Va. - The governor's office announced Tuesday that Virginia is giving $1.22 million to 33 localities across the Commonwealth.

According to the announcement, the money will go toward school resource officer and school security officer positions at public schools throughout the awarded localities, many of which are in rural areas.

Funding for the grants came from the state-funded School Resource Officer/School Security Officer Incentive Grant Program.

Here are all of the localities that were awarded grants.

