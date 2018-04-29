Lynchburg neighbors share safety concerns after fourth homicide in four months

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Shamel Moses was inside his home near the 1100 block of 18th Street where shots rang out early Saturday morning.

The shooting left 33-year-old Andra Watson dead, and a woman injured.

Moses has been living in the area for two years.

He's now thinking about moving.

“The neighborhood doesn't feel safe anymore. I never know what's going to happen,” Moses said.

This is the second homicide in Lynchburg this month, and the fourth this year.

Three of the four homicides happened within a six-block area of the Diamond Hill neighborhood.

In January, 18-year-old Jordan Keyes was killed in front of his home near Taylor Street just one block from Saturday's shooting.

Earlier this month, 33-year old Jamale Pannell was shot to death near Madison and Sixth streets.

In March, 51-year-old Ricky Johnson Senior was shot to death near Fillmore Street.

Leonard Downey moved to the neighborhood in January.

He’s now concerned for his safety.

“It would be nice to have security in the neighborhood,” Downey said.

Lynchburg police are still investigating the case.

