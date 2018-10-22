Lynchburg woman dies after falling into lake at Sweet Briar College

SWEET BRIAR, Va. - UPDATE

A 48-year-old Lynchburg woman has died after falling into a lake at Sweet Briar College.

Carla Marvia Johnson was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon and later died.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office says Johnson was in six feet of water when first responders arrived.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

ORIGINAL STORY

A person was taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after being pulled from a lake on Sweet Briar College's campus, according to college officials.

Officials say that the person, who is not affiliated with the college, was taken for emergency medical treatment and that they do not have details on the person's condition.

While this is no longer considered an emergency situation, officials say Boathouse Road has been closed due to the incident until further notice.

