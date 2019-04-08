Lynchburg woman accused of animal mistreatment speaks out

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg woman accused of mistreating her animal is speaking out for the first time.

Emily Hubbard is facing two dozen charges for mistreating her animals.

We first reported about the 36-year-old last month, showing a dog hanging from a tree by its neck with a leash.

Hubbard was in court Monday and spoke with told 10 News. She says she’s well known in Lynchburg for taking in dogs that don’t have homes or may be euthanized.

And she claims this was an accident.

“She was maybe 15 minutes up front and that all could’ve been prevented if my neighbors would have let me know, rather than record it,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard says she’s received death threats, is losing her home and has had to give up a majority of her dogs for adoption.

