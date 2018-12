LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Police is investigating after a man goes to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It happened Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

The 24-year-old was shot in the upper leg.

Police say the alleged offense took place in the 4600 block of Oakdale Road.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Duncan at (434) 455-6178.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.