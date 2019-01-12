New dialysis center opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Those seeking dialysis treatment in the Hill City will now have a new option.

The Fresenius Kidney Care is now open on Old Forest Road.

Doctors and nurses are currently serving 10 patients and hope to triple that this year.

Officials with the clinic said they want to give patients another option closer to home than driving across town to other centers.

“We felt that the area need an additional clinic and offer patients an alternative to certain times of day they prefer to dialyze,” Steve Jones, director of operations for Fresenius Kidney Care, said.

The center hope is to expand in the Hill City, as well as offer home therapy programs.

