1 dead, 3 injured in Lynchburg three-car crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 63-year-old Rustburg woman died Friday morning after a three-car crash in Lynchburg, according to police.

At 10 a.m., a Ford Fusion going north in the wrong direction on Campbell Avenue hit a Chevy Impala and a Dodge Magnum, according to police.

Both the Impala and Magnum were coming from Martin Street at the time of the crash.

Police said the Magnum was making a left turn onto Campbell Avenue, while the Chevrolet Impala was driving straight to Florida Avenue.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Anita Jordan, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lynchburg Fire and EMS responders.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala and two passengers were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with unknown injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Traffic & Safety Unit.

