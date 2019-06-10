12-week-old German Shepherd puppy stolen during Campbell County break-in

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are asking for help finding a German Shepherd puppy that was stolen sometime this past weekend during a breaking and entering.

The incident happened in Rustburg, near Bear Creek and Bethany roads Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

Within the past few weeks, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office has received several reports of thefts and break-ins in the Bear Creek Road/Village Highway area.

Investigators encourage citizens to report suspicious activity and take extra precaution to safeguard against theft.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office encourages those with any information regarding this case to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon at 434-332-9574.

