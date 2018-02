APPOMATTOX COUNTY. Va. - An Appomattox Middle School student is now charged with making written threats toward students.

The 12-year-old boy named three other students and himself, according to Dr. Annette Bennett, director of curriculum and instruction.

The children's parents were all contacted.

The boy is at the Lynchburg Detention Center.

