14 charged after 45 drug indictments handed down in Amherst County

TOP ROW (Left to right): Jonathan Jones, Isaiah Sandidge, Kevin Sandidge, David Stevens MIDDLE ROW (Left to right): Josey Edwards, Lawrence Humphreys, Ja'Quan Wade, Derike Scott BOTTOM ROW (Left to right): David Angus, Thomas Board, Robert…

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has been very active in the last two weeks with the latest round of grand jury indictments for narcotics activity.

In total, 45 indictments were issued by an Amherst County grand jury in February for multiple incidents of drug distribution occurring over the previous six months.

These investigations continue to involve not only the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, but regional resources as well.

The following individuals have been charged:

Robert Agnor, 42, of Monroe - charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth David Agnus, 32, of Gladstone - charged with possession of marijuana and possession of meth Thomas Board, 34, of Madison Heights - charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute meth Jessica Chestnut, 42, of Madison Heights - charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth Kenneth Christian, 30, of Lynchburg - charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute heroin Josey Edwards, 28, of Amherst - charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute heroin Lawrence Humphreys, 48, of Madison Heights - charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth Jonathan Jones, 26, of Amherst - charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and distribution of a Schedule I or II drug within 1,000 feet of a school Kevin Sandidge, 44, of Monroe - charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine Isaiah Sandidge, 22, Madison Heights - charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth Derike Scott, 39, of Lynchburg - charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine David Stevens, 38, of Lynchburg - charged with third or later offense of possession with the intent to distribute meth Keith Sparrow, 37, of Lynchburg - charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine Jaquan Wade, 25, of Roseland - charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute meth

All 14 have been arrested or have made other arrangements with the charging officer, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says that additional people are still being sought and that a majority are still in custody, although some have been booked and released.

Anyone with information related to drug activity in Amherst County is asked to call the Sheriff's Office's Drug Hotline at 434-946-7585.

