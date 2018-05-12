18-year-old charged with assaulting, attempting to disarm Amherst County deputy

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested an 18-year-old man they say attacked a deputy and then attempted to escape custody.

On Thursday, about 10:30 a.m., Jose Garcia, of Madison Heights, assaulted and attempted to disarm an Amherst County deputy who was taking him to a mental health facility in Harrisonburg, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Garcia was in custody under a temporary detention order and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office reports the deputy stopped while taking Garcia to Harrisonburg to allow him to use the restroom at the McDonald's at 190 Jefferson Highway in Staunton.

After reportedly assaulting the deputy, Garcia ran across Jefferson Highway and into a wooded area.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Staunton police, the Virginia State Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service responded to the area and began an extensive ground search, ultimately finding Garcia more than a mile away on Desper Hollow Road.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The Amherst County deputy received minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Garcia was subsequently charged with one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer and one count of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

He is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.