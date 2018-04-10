18-year-old charged with second-degree murder after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man is dead and another is charged with his murder after a shooting Monday evening, according to police.

Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Madison Street for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a 33-year-old Jamale Pannell lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Jamale Pannell - Picture provided by the Lynchburg Police Department

Medics responded to assist, however, he died at the scene.

Shortly after, due to the efforts of officers and a K-9 unit, authorities located and identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Rodney O’Shawn Spinner II.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this murder investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900 or by using the new tipline at http://p3tips.com or the P3 app for Apple or Android devices.

