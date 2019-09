LYNCHBURG, Va. - An 18-year-old is dead after a crash in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Carroll Avenue near Scaremare.

Crews attempted CPR on the 18-year-old passenger, but he died at the scene. Authorities say the driver and the three other passengers suffered minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.