18-year-old dead, four others injured in Lynchburg single-vehicle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened in Lynchburg on Thursday night.

Trent Westray, 18, of High Point, North Carolina, died in a single-vehicle crash on Carroll Avenue, according to Lynchburg police.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities responded to the crash in the 2300 block of Carroll Avenue near Scaremare, according to Lynchburg police.

Westray, a passenger in the vehicle, died from his injuries on the scene. The driver and three other passengers suffered minor injuries, according to Lynchburg police.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.