18-year-old man dies after being found with a gunshot wound, Lynchburg police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - An 18-year-old man is dead after he was found, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a call for a malicious wounding just after midnight on Sunday to a home in the 2000 block of 3rd Street.

When officers got to the home, they say they found Keshawn Dickerson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Dickerson was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6160.

