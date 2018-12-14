19-year-old Lynchburg man faces felony charge after police say he stole gun from home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man has been arrested on a felony charge for having a stolen gun, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

19-year-old Miguel Escobar-Lemos was arrested early on Friday after an investigation into a gun stolen from a Lynchburg home.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Sandusky Drive and then the 600 block of Perrymont Avenue, and the stolen .223 caliber gun was found.

This case is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-455-6116.

