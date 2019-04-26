2 arrested, 1 wanted in Lynchburg robbery and assault

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say they have made two arrests and are looking for a third person after a man was attacked and robbed on Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a call about a robbery in the 1300 block of Ashborne Drive, where they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the emergency room and later released.

Police arrested 33-year-old Lynchburg resident Shirley East, who is charged with robbery and assault by mob.

Police say two others were with East at the time. One of them, 25-year-old Lynchburg resident Cody Thurmond, is charged with robbery, malicious wounding by mob, and possession of a schedule I or II drug.

East and Thurmond are being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Police have not yet identified the third person and are asking the public to come forward with any information.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

