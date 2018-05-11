2 Lynchburg men charged face marijuana, weapon charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities arrested two men in Lynchburg on Thursday evening.

At about 6:12 p.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department saw a man in the 100 block of Hillside Court, at the Birchwood Apartment Complex, standing in the road.

When he saw the officers, he walked over to a parked vehicle and police say he quickly got inside of it.

The officers were familiar with the man, 23-year-old Abrahem Gadiaga, of Lynchburg, who had previously been barred from the apartment complex.

The officers attempted to make contact with Gadiaga after he went inside the vehicle.

While doing so, they say they detected a strong odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle.

Officers also observed a firearm inside of the vehicle, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The officers detained the occupants of the vehicle to further an investigation into suspected illegal drug activity.

While doing so, another man in the car, 22-year-old Kevin Hilliard, of Lynchburg, reportedly refused to follow commands and threatened to assault the officer while being placed in handcuffs.

After detaining the two men, a concealed gun was located on one of the men.

Gadiaga now faces one count of felony possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Hillard was charged with one count of resisting arrest.

This incident remains under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.