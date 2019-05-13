2 Lynchburg men shoot at each other in front of business, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Two 20-year-old men are in the hospital after police say they shot at each other in front of a Lynchburg business.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 12th Street near the intersection of Pierce Street after receiving multiple reports that a person had been shot.

Police say that the initial investigation shows that two Lynchburg residents shot at each other and one of them was able to run off.

One of the men was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and is expected to recover.

A short time later, medics took the second man to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to the midsection.

Police have not released either of the men's names and have not yet announced any charges.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information about it should call Detective Tucker at 434-455-6116.

