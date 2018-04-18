20-year-old charged after Tuesday afternoon shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police have arrested a 20-year-old Lynchburg man in connection with the shooting of a minor on Tuesday.

At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Forest Brook Road for a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a boy with apparent gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He's now in stable condition.

Patrol officers at the scene were able to locate the suspect, Requandre Murrell, and take him into custody.

Murrell is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no additional risk to anyone else.

Murrell is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

