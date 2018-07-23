21-year-old cabinet worker dies after head-on crash near Lynchburg Home Depot

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police have released the name of the man who died in Monday morning's crash on Old Graves Mill Road.

Police say Dante Demarco Poindexter, 21, of Campbell County, died in the crash near the Home Depot.

Poindexter worked at Masterbrand Cabinets Inc. in the finish department.

The company provided this statement to 10 News:

“We are sadden by the tragic news. Dante Poindexter was a well-liked and well-respected employee. And our hearts go out to his family some of whom also worked for our company."

Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a head-on crash on Old Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg.

The wreck happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. Monday near the Home Depot.

The 21-year-old was driving an Impala toward Route 221 when he hit a pickup truck that stopped in the left turn lane, according to police. He then veered off into oncoming traffic and hit another car.

The Impala caught fire. Citizens did CPR until medics arrived, but they weren't able to save the man and he died at the scene.

The man's family has been notified but police have not yet released his name.

The other people who were hurt are expected to survive.

Police are investigating what may have caused the driver to hit the pickup truck. A medical examiner will determine whether he had a medical reason for losing control of his car.

The wreck is now cleared and all lanes have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

Four people were hurt in a head-on crash on Old Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg early Monday morning.

Three people were sent to the emergency room, according to firefighters at the scene. One injured person refused treatment.

It happened near the Home Depot. It's not clear yet what caused the wreck.

There is a backup in the area. Police are directing traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

