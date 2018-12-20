26 dogs seized from Lynchburg home, woman charged with animal cruelty

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities arrested a 61-year-old Lynchburg woman Tuesday they said was abusing dogs.

At about noon, the Lynchburg Police Department Animal Control Unit responded to a residence in the 300-block of G Street for a welfare check on the animals.

Animal Control officers obtained a search warrant for the house and seized 26 dogs, which were taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society, officials said.

As a result of the investigation, Katherine Tate was charged with five counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

