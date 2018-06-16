27 people charged as part of Lynchburg police Operations Leap-Frog and Summer Blues

LYNCHBURG, Va. - More than two dozen people face charges after two operations by Lynchburg police in the past month.

On May 11, the Lynchburg Police Department Special Investigations Division began an undercover operation, Operation Leap-Frog, which targeted street-level drug dealers in various areas of the city.

During the operation, detectives were able to successfully make drug purchases from a number of people, according to the police department.

As a result of the operation, the following people were charged:

• Helen Danielelle Martin, 37, of Lynchburg, charged with distribution of a controlled substance

• Calvin Arthur Culpepper Jr., 49, of Lynchburg, charged with distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

• Marquise Jarvon Davis, 22, of Lynchburg, charged with distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

• Todd Keneil White, 26, of Lynchburg, charged with distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

• Derrick Renard Powell, 48, of Lynchburg, charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

• Barry Eugene Thomasson, 56, of Lynchburg, charged with distribution of a controlled substance

• Solomon Junior Mutz III, 38, of Lynchburg, charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Also as part of Operation Leap-Frog, two people are wanted:

• Infinity Adonus Harsley, 22, of Lynchburg, charged with distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

• Antwone Lamont Carrington, 38, of Lynchburg, charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

In a second operation dubbed Operation Summer Blues authorities looked to serve outstanding felony warrants related to drugs, weapons and violent crime.

On Friday, Lynchburg officers and detectives, in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, ATF, US Marshals Service, Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Fire Department and the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services (LynComm) arrested 19 individuals:

• James Edward Charlton III, 38, of Rustburg, charged with failure to comply with a court order

• Timothy William Hall Sr., 33, of Lynchburg, charged with abduction/kidnapping

• Andre Shane Lee, 34, of Lynchburg, charged with wounding or bodily injury by strangulation

• Curtis Albert Miller Jr., 23, of Lynchburg, charged with possess/transport a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in an occupied building

• Brandon Keith Morgan, 24, of Lynchburg, charged with circuit court capias for abduction with the intent to defile

• Tr’rail Laman Perkins, 30, of Lynchburg, charged with failure to comply with a court order and use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways or by other methods

• Derrick Renard Powell, 48, of Lynchburg, charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

• Ronald Lee Rucker, 38, of Madison Heights, charged with possession of a controlled substance

• Kenneth Leroy Tanner, 65, of Lynchburg, charged with distribution of a controlled substance

• Bridney Nicole Tune, 31, of Lynchburg, charged with failure to comply with a court order

• Brandon Michael Wingfield, 35, of Concord, charged with possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny

• Jeremy Roshard Witcher, 27, of Lynchburg, charged with assault and battery on a police officer

• Tristan Edward Tanks Sr, 30, of Lynchburg, charged with two counts of failure to comply with a court order

• Delonte Tyrell Robey, 30, of Lynchburg, charged with circuit court capias and probation violation

• Antonio Alfred Syrkes, 37, of Lynchburg, charged with robbery, two counts of assault and battery and unlawful use or injury to telephone, abduction/kidnapping, assault and battery revoked/suspended sentence, EPO-stalking

• Damien Ontario Powell, 32, of Lynchburg, charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a court order. The Lynchburg Police Department offered special thanks to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with locating him and taking him into custody.

• Michael Anthony Napier, 32, of Lynchburg, charged with obstruction of justice for hiding a wanted subject during the operation

Although not part of the original plan, police arrested the following two people during Friday's operation:

• Jason Lee Price, 32, of Lynchburg, charged with failure to comply with a court order

• Barbara Wright, 48, of Lynchburg, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and making a materially false statement on the consent form required on firearm transaction records

Derrick Renard Powell was charged during both operations.

