3 charged in Appomattox County home invasion

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - Appomattox County deputies have made three arrests after a home invasion.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the report at a home in the 900 block of Paradise Road, which is in the Concord area.

Deputies had a detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle to go on and were able to find them quickly.

Two of the men charged, 31-year-old Melvin Edward Lee Martin and 22-year-old Christian Matthew Hall, are Lynchburg residents. Erica Leigh Mays, 37, is from Madison Heights. They are all facing several felony charges.

The three suspects are being held without bail at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Additional charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

