3 incidents at businesses within 3 hours, Lynchburg police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are investigating three separate incidents at Lynchburg businesses that all happened Friday morning.

At 1:30 a.m., someone entered the Justis Convenience Store located at 1205 12th Street.

Video surveillance shows two people wearing masks and dark-colored clothing break the front glass door and enter the store. Several food items and tobacco products were stolen.

At 1:50 a.m., someone attempted to gain entry to the Greenfield Market located at 1522 Florida Avenue. People attempted to break the front glass by throwing a brick at the front door, however they were unable to make entry, according to police.

At 2:47 a.m., someone attempted to gain entry into the Metro PCS located at 2605 Memorial Avenue by throwing a rock through the front door, however they did not make entry, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective J.D. Tucker at 434-455-6116.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.