Man on Tennessee's Top Ten Most Wanted list arrested in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man who was on Tennessee's Top Ten Most Wanted list was arrested in Lynchburg on Friday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

30-year-old Dominique Collins was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Collins' arrest was made as a result of a multi-agency investigation following a shooting in Chattanooga, Tn. on April 13, 2018.

Police discovered that the shooting suspect from the incident in Chatanooga was living in Lynchburg.

On Friday night, Lynchburg Police Department detectives along with U.S. Marshals and ATF agents responded to the McCausland Ridge Apartments where they were able to take Collins into custody after a short foot chase.

Collins was arrested without incident and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg where he is being held without bond.

