3,000 plus Amherst residents now have access to high-speed internet

AMHERST, Va. - Right now more than 3,000 people in Amherst are expected to have better access to high-speed internet.

On Monday, county leaders and officials with SCS Broadband cut the ribbon on High Peak Mountain for a new tower.

Amherst is just one of the latest communities to provide high-speed internet to rural communities. Bedford County held a ribbon-cutting last week.

County leaders say the improvement came at no cost to the county, but are glad to see it.

"I reckon we say from the county aspect it's about as affordable it can be. There will be packages available to citizens as to what speeds and what they want from their broadband," Jimmy Ayers, board of supervisors chairman, said.

"We've have a total of four more sites to build with our contract with the county," Clay Stuart, CFO and co- Founder of SCS Broadband, said.

County leaders tell 10 News their goal is to get 98 percent of the county served.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.