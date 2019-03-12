33-year-old man dies in Campbell County shooting

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon inside a Campbell County home.

At 2:54 p.m., the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Benchmark Drive, Evington, in regard to a call for assistance needed for a gunshot victim.

Deputies found Travis Lee Nunn, who had been shot, according to a news release from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency Medical Services was notified, arrived on the scene and took Nunn to Lynchburg General

Hospital.

While at the hospital, he died.

This incident remains under investigation. However, the Sheriff's Office says it appears to be isolated in nature.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or submit your tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900 or going to www.cvcrimestoppers.org.

