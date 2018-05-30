36-year-old man dies in Campbell County apartment fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A 36-year-old man died after an apartment fire Sunday morning.

Bruce Tucker died in a hospital after being removed from one of the apartments. Authorities say he used to live in one of the apartments.

At 5:13 a.m., multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Deer Creek Drive in Lynchburg for a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they evacuated several apartments.

One apartment, which authorities say was full of heavy smoke, was determined to have someone inside of it.

Fire and law enforcement went inside the apartment and found Tucker inside.

Tucker was taken outside, where CPR was initiated by first responders on the scene.

He was then transported to the medical center at Virginia Commonwealth University where he later succumbed to fire-related injuries.

