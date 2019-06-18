47-year-old man dead after Amherst County crash Monday afternoon

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police say a 47-year-old man is dead after a crash in Amherst County Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:25 p.m. on Route 29, about one mile south of Route 60.

Allen Cabell Jr. of Amherst County was reportedly driving his 1997 Ford Mustang on Route 29 when he ran off the right side of the highway and hit a tree.

Cabell died at the scene and was not wearing his seat belt, according to state police.

State police say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.