47-year-old man suffering from serious injuries after police say he was possibly hit by a car

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are asking for the public's help after a Lynchburg man was found on the side of the road after they say he was possibly hit by a car.

Lynchburg Police Department and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a call about a man lying in the grass on the side of Old Forest Road in the 1900 block.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the unresponsive 47-year-old with multiple serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.